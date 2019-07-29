KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the demolition of terminal A at KCI continues, airport officials are keeping a strong commitment to maximize environmental efficiency by looking at ways to reuse and recycle what it can of the building.
Kansas City is part of the LEED program which means there’s a requirement when a city building comes down to do all that they can to keep that material out of the landfill.
The city has a goal to have a gold standard in this.
It’s been about a month and a half since crews began tearing down the terminal. As of today, only a small portion of the frame of terminal A exists, along with piles of building material surrounding it.
According to Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer, the steel is being hauled off site to be recycled. The concrete is being crushed on site to be used for different uses across the airport such as construction roads and roads used by airport employees.
“We’ll also recycle materials such as the terrazzo that’s coming from the floor in Terminal A. We saved a significant portion of that in hopes to use that in an artistic way in the new terminal," he said.
Meyer, said they’re also looking at ways to make the new terminal environmentally friendly.
“Where we’re at in the design right now is we’re working towards finalizing symptomatic, and they are still looking at ways they can be maximizing environmental efficiency when it comes to heating and cooling, materials that the windows are used to reflect heat, use of solar panels throughout the vicinity as well,” Meyer said.
The demolition of terminal A will last four to six months. Terminal B and C will also be demolished, but not until the construction of the new terminal is complete. The plan is to bring the B and C down by early 2024.
