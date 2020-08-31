OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A suspect who was being looked after at an Olathe hospital escaped on-foot Monday morning.
The suspect was in custody at the hospital stemming from an aggravated assault case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to Olathe Medical Center following the suspect's escape.
The man, identified as 27-year-old Nathanial Naves, was last seen heading south from the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. Naves was wearing a green hospital gown with blue and white striped jail-issued pants. His facial hair had been trimmed since his last booking photo.
Naves had initially been booked into the Johnson County jail on Aug. 26. It's not clear yet what led to him being in the hospital.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
