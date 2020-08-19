KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The nation’s top cop is coming to Kansas City to discuss the Department of Justice's effort to combat violent crime in the metro.
Attorney General William Barr will be in Kansas City Wednesday to discuss the status of Operation: Legend.
The DOJ program implemented last month brought an increase in federal officers to the area to assist local agencies in addressing the spike in violent crime being seen in the city.
Operation: Legend was named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he was in his bed in the early hours of June 29.
Last week, 22-year-old Ryson Ellis was charged with murder in Taliferro’s killing. At the time of Ellis’ arrest, U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said the program had led to more than 200 arrests, including 16 suspects in homicide cases.
Garrison will be joining AG Barr, along with a number of other U.S. Attorneys from across the country.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.