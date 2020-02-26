KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a new way to look at some of Kansas City’s history.
The African American Heritage Trail documents more than a century of history in the metro in an online system you can access from your computer or mobile phone.
There are more than 50 sites on the trail. Some sites like Mutual Musicians Foundation, or the Negro Leagues Museum are well-known pieces of history. The community came together wanted a way to document and share the parts of local history that are less popular. Leaders used a state grant to fund the project.
African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City is a virtual tour to take you through the history of the metro.The more than 50 sites are spread across the area and you will need a bike or car to physically see them all. The online tool gives people all across the world a chance to learn more about Kansas City.
Jeffery Williams, Director of Planning and Development for Kansas City says it was important to approach this project with authenticity to document the good, bad, and ugly about each site.
“From the beginning the community told us the trail needed to be about more than just buildings,” Williams said. “It really needed to be about people, their stories, and their experiences. The community was very clear that as we put this together they wanted us to take scholarly approach to keep educating especially young people in mind as we shared the stories about these sites.”
Launching the online system is only phase one of the project. Williams says next, organizers hope to add historical markers or kiosks to each site. There’s also an opportunity to add more sites to the trail and capture more details of each historical piece.
“This is also something that is growing. As we’ve always talked about this trail this is a beginning point,” Williams said. “So throughout the years we expect, hope and have made room on our platform to have people add additional stories, contribute additional sites. This is not just a story to be told within this community, this is a story to be told all around the world.”
You can take a look at the African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City here.
