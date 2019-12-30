KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two adults and a youth are dead after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.
Firefighters were called about 4:30 a.m. Monday to 29 N. Mill St. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic.
The fire was under control about 30 minutes later.
3 confirmed dead in a KCK house fire. This is now a crime scene. We are waiting to hear from KCKPD on why that is. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/4sgeTiqL46— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) December 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
