KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A massive fire has destroyed a an old Kansas City Catholic school building.
Firefighters were called about 4:45 a.m. Thursday to 59th Street and Swope Parkway to the former St. Martin de Porres School.
No one was inside the building at the time and crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
We’re now on the scene of a fire at 59th and Swope. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/uugXZwkFWn— Taylor Johnson (@TaylorKCTV5) June 24, 2021
