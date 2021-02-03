FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- When you think of Valentine's Day you might not think of a home improvement store. Lowe's hopes to change that with "a night of lowemance."
Couples in ten metro areas can enter to win a Valentine's Day evening of painting. It involves color choices, a huge canvas, as well as splashing, rolling and having fun.
The stores hosting events are located in the metropolitan markets of Nashville, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; Savannah, Georgia; Chicago; San Francisco; Palm Beach, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Providence, Rhode Island; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
People outside the selected cities can attend a virtual cooking class instead.
