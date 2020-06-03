KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas Citians have protested on the Country Club Plaza for five days in support of Black Lives Matter.
Co-president of the Black Lives Matter Kansas City chapter, Justice Horn, clarified the organization’s intent to create change peacefully.
KCTV5 invited KCPD to join the conversation about racial injustice. They declined. In an email, officers explained members of the force have worked long nights, updated press hourly and would not be available for a non-emergent update.
Horn said the protests have evolved since the beginning, Friday afternoon.
“Initially, it started with George Floyd, but this is happening in our own backyard. Not only that, but people that are coming to the protests are seeing that police brutality is happening in our own house as well,” Horn said.
Protesters are asking for local control of the police force. They would also like to see body cameras funded and properly used.
“We want change in our community, because I personally don’t want to do this next month, don’t want to do this next year, and don’t want to do this for the rest of my life, protesting police brutality,” Horn said.
Community leaders will hold a Unity March Wednesday evening. Horn said he wants productive conversation to come from the event, not photo opportunities.
“I hope that this is not just another instance for us to kneel and take pictures,” Horn said. “We need our elected officials to actually get behind and do what they’re elected to do, serve our community.”
He said the size of the crowds shows the community is ready for change.
“George Floyd said ‘I can’t breathe.’ The same words Eric Garner said. It shows we have a long way to go and enough is enough,” Horn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.