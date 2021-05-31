KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Six people were injured in a multiple-vehicle wreck at 75th Place and State Avenue.
Officers are asking that drivers take alternate routes as State Avenue from 75th to 78th streets in both directions are currently closed and will be for several hours.
The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Two of the victims had to be extricated, police said. The cause of the crash has not been determined, but based on the debris field it is likely that speed was a contributing factor.
