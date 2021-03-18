KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Border protection officers in Kansas City seized more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit items in the past month. That includes more than 469 counterfeit sports jerseys -- some with Patrick Mahomes' name on the back.
Operation "Stop the Flow" also collected 163 counterfeit designer hand bags and sunglasses.
It's part of an effort to protect American consumers from more than $1 billion worth of online sales fraud.
