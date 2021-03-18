Border protection officers in Kansas City seized more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit items in the past month. That includes more than 469 counterfeit sports jerseys -- some with Patrick Mahomes' name on the back.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Border protection officers in Kansas City seized more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit items in the past month. That includes more than 469 counterfeit sports jerseys -- some with Patrick Mahomes' name on the back.

Operation "Stop the Flow" also collected 163 counterfeit designer hand bags and sunglasses.

It's part of an effort to protect American consumers from more than $1 billion worth of online sales fraud.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.