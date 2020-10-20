LENEXA, KS (AP) -- A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 early Tuesday seriously injured one person and shut down parts of the area's thoroughfare.
The crash happened around 4 a.m., leading authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of I-435 in Lenexa, officials said. The Kansas Highway Patrol said two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash. The patrol had initially reported that a person died in the crash, but later said the person was critically injured.
No other details of the crash - including the name of the person injured - were immediately available. Southbound I-435 traffic were being detoured at 87th Street, officials said.
