KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people are in custody following a shooting investigation that turned into a police chase.
Police say they were investigating a shooting in the area of 43rd Street and Agnes Avenue.
One person arrived at a hospital saying they had been shot.
When police arrived they noticed a vehicle take off a little after 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The chase ended along U.S. Highway 71 northbound to Interstate 670 west when two people got out of the car.
Police say two men and a woman are in custody.
