BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Police say two people were shot at Young Park late Sunday evening.
A 22-year-old victim is in critical condition and a 19-year-old was treated at a local hospital and released.
It happened about 10:30 p.m. at 1200 SE Adams Dairy Parkway.
Police say it's an active investigation and are currently following up on multiple leads.
"We do not believe this was a random shooting, and we are looking at possible person/s of interest as suspect/s," police said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends. We do not believe there is a risk to the community at this time."
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816‐228‐0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
