GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Grandview officers were called the scene of the wreck about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 49 south of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims with what appeared to be critical injuries. Both were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted to assist in the investigation into the crash. Both southbound and northbound lanes opened about 8:45 a.m.
No further information is available at this time.
Multiple serious injuries have been reported after more than six vehicles, including a semi, were involved in a wreck Monday morning. The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 71 just north of Harry Truman Drive near Grandview.
Multiple serious injuries reported in crash on Hwy. 71 at Harry Truman Drive
