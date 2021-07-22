PRAIRIW VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking overnight at a Prairie Village park.
Police were called about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to an armed robbery at Schliffke Park located at Tomahawk and Mission roads.
Officers say four suspects approached the victims in the parking lot and displayed handguns. The suspects then took one of the victim’s vehicle by force and removed items from the second victim’s vehicle.
The suspects were described as black men wearing all black, ages 18 to 24, and armed with handguns.
Two victims sustained minor injuries during the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
