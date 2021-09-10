KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire early Friday morning.
It started shortly after 8 a.m. at a three-story apartment located at 5304 Independence Ave. on the city’s Northeast side.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was showing from the second floor. There was also a resident hanging out a second-floor window.
Moments later, another resident was looking for help from the third floor.
It took firefighters just under 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Kansas City police have one person in custody for starting the fire. A city dangerous buildings crew was called out to the scene.
