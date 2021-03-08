KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An early morning fire shut down a highway, sent someone to the hospital, and drove a few dozen motel residents out of their rooms Monday morning.
The Kansas City Fire Department responded at 6:30 p.m. to the Sky-Vu Motel on U.S. 40 Highway north of where Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 meet. Crews battled and extinguished the fire, but the motel was left with significant damage to its roof and charring coming out from a few of the windows and doors.
Fire at the Sky Vu Motel, off US 40 and 435, sends one person to the hospital. KCFD tells me no one else is hurt. Both lanes of 40 westbound are closed. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/UAKqpjHbdS— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) March 8, 2021
One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, according to fire crews on the ground. Crews also called for the American Red Cross to come out and help as many as 25 people.
No cause of the fire has been determined yet. Westbound lanes of 40 Highway were shut down.
