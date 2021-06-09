KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person died and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash Wednesday morning.
It happened about 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Red Bridge and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The area was closed for several hours while investigators cleared the scene.
