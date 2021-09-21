KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an overnight homicide.
Officers were called about 10:45 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Van Brunt Boulevard on the sound of shots fired. That call was then updated to a shooting in the 300 block of Lawn Avenue.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man is expected to survive.
A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police say.
If you have any information please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.