1 critically injured after driving into concrete wall outside Legoland

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was critically injured overnight driving into a concrete wall outside Legoland.
Police were called about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to 24th Street and Grand Avenue on a single-vehicle crash.
Officers say a black Ford Focus was traveling south on Grand Avenue at a very high rate of speed. The driver lost control, crossed over the median and off the roadway.
The driver and only occupant was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, and impairment is under investigation, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.