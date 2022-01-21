Kansas City, MO (KCTV)— Covid cases in the metropolitan area continue to increase. Today, the University of Kansas Health System reported their covid hospitalization number was the highest it has ever been, with 203 total patients either with, or still recovering from a Covid-19 infection.
By this time in the pandemic, either you, or someone you know has probably had the infection. But how sick people get ranges from no symptoms at all, to needing extensive medical care or even death.
Even those who have been fully vaccinated and had the booster are testing positive for the virus and having breakthrough infections. Many are wondering, with this latest surge, is it worth it to get a booster? Health care professionals overwhelmingly agree that it is.
Interestingly, we found that while hospitals ask vaccination status, most don’t track whether a patient has had a booster. We asked seven area hospitals, and only two shared their data. Liberty Hospital and Advent Health in Shawnee Mission.
One day this week, Liberty Hospital had 52 Covid positive inpatients. Of those, 47 were actually hospitalized because of Covid. The other five were there for other reasons and they happened to test positive.
Only one of the patients had had a booster—and that patient was one of the five that were hospitalized for something other than covid, and they discovered the patient had the infection. Nineteen patients were considered “fully vaccinated.”
“Among those people who are in the hospital or in ICU, if they happen to have received two shots by a CDC definition, they're called fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Raghu Adiga, Chief Medical Officer of Liberty Hospital. “But when you dig deeper, you find out that they were all due for their boosters, months. ago, and they have not received it.”
On the same day, Advent Health had 69 inpatients with active Covid infections. Of those, 41 were unvaccinated, or their vaccination status was not known. Three had received only one dose, 20 had two doses, and five had three vaccine doses.
The state doesn’t post booster information, but Dr. Adiga estimates less than 20% of the population has received a booster.
“It's just painful to see how many, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, who are in the hospital,” said Dr. Adiga.
And, he says it’s important. Liberty has had 18 deaths in the first 16 days of January.
