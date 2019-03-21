KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Because of flooding, water coming into the Kansas City Water Treatment Plant is full of mud and dirt.
It is being treated so it’s safe for residents to drink, but KCTV5 News wanted to put it to the test.
KCTV5 used an over-the-counter test purchased at an area hardware store, filled it with water and tested for about 13 dangerous water contaminants.
Astoria Camille hasn’t noticed any problems with her water but was up for the challenge of KCTV5 testing her water.
KCTV5 tested for dangerous water contaminants like bacteria, pesticides and lead. All Camille's tests had negative results. A couple bacteria tests had to sit for 48 hours before results would be ready.
“Good. I didn’t have any reason to be suspicious, but it’s always good to know,” Camille said.
If you notice anything other than a green tint or musty smell with your water, you should call 311.
At the water treatment plant, they’re working hard to make sure water coming in from the Missouri River is safe for its customers. Things like mud, fine sand and clay are in the water because of flooding.
“We are challenged with trying to figure out what proper chemicals to treat the water for our customers,” plant manager Mike Klender said.
He says they’ve added extra chemicals to make the water safe.
“We put in a lot of carbon in to absorb some of the taste and odor so they may taste an earthy taste but that is again still safe,” he said.
But that means some people could start to see water with a green tint or a musty smell.
Klender says they’re pulling samples daily to see what they find too.
“It’s good to know about these things so we can see how the water is migrating through the pressure zones plus also identify if there is anything strange,” he said.
Klender says they take water samples every day, and they haven’t discovered anything other than mud and fine sand in the water.
Officials hope in about a week after the river goes down, the water should improve.
