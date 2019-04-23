KCTV5 is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award for our 10 p.m. coverage on the Tragedy at Table Rock after a duck boat sank July 19, 2018, killing 17 people. Fourteen people survived, including seven who were injured when the boat went down.
The amphibious boat known as Stretch Duck 07 went down amid turbulent waters as a strong storm hit the Branson area. The duck boat tours begin on land with a tour of the town known for its country music shows before a short excursion on Table Rock Lake.
KCTV5 is eligible to win a national award in the same category which will be announced in June.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.
