FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The simple words Henry Bloch lived by were, "Work hard. Be honest. Don’t take shortcuts."
The words of a hard-worker known for his gracious spirit and wry humor.
KCTV5 once joked with the co-founder, the "H" in the now household name H&R Block tax preparation dynasty, that his employees seemed almost giddy to work for him.
"It's just nice that so many people work here now and they all seem to enjoy it" Bloch said. "These people doing taxes, we have to chase them home at night. They didn't want to leave."
The veteran and UMKC alumni was humbled by the early beginnings of his company, never thinking it would grow to the national financial giant it is today.
“No, we used to go on vacation and I’d say, 'Just one more good year.'" Bloch recalled. "And it kept getting bigger."
It was Bloch's mother who wanted her three boys to go into some business together after he returned from World War II. The question was, what business?
On somewhat of a whim, they decided to offer 50 bookkeeping-type services.
"We didn't know much about any of em," Bloch remembered.
Then, a few years later, they decided to expand to offering income tax help for $5, promoting the new service with an ad in the Kansas City Star.
That was Sunday January 30, 1955. On Monday, while making his book-keeping rounds to their clients, Bloch got a message from his brother to call the office right away.
"He said, 'Get back as quick as you can, we got an office full of people,'" Bloch explained. "It worked immediately."
That was just one of many surprises that Bloch learned-through the years. He laughs about his old theory that only men can prepare taxes, and finally offered a woman the job.
"I joke that was the beginning of the end,” Bloch said. "They are much better at doing the work than men!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.