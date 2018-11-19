KCTV5 News goes in-depth on some of our biggest investigations that impacted you the most.
We begin with a major report from investigative reporter Angie Ricono:
Now to a report that had one of the biggest responses we've ever seen. Our continued investigation into bank accounts suddenly closed after customers are questioned about their citizenship:
This was another report with a huge response. Ricono investigates the skyrocketing cost of insulin, and how it's costing people their lives:
This is a subject we've heard about from so many of you: severe bullying and assault at school. A Missouri mother says it almost killed her son. The worst part she says, is the school did nothing to protect him:
