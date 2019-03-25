FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas woman who turned to KCTV5 for help has a $3,000 check for a refund for an autopsy that never happened. Her complaint sparked a nationwide investigation into botched autopsies by the KCTV5 investigative unit.
Lacey Langford hired a man named Shawn Parcells to do a private autopsy on her mother, but that never happened. She turned Parcells into the Kansas Attorney General and turned to KCTV5 for help.
Parcells runs National Autopsy Services, but he’s not a doctor and he’s not a professor, even though he claims to families he is.
The Kansas attorney general’s office said there was no real doctor supervising some of his cases. The last real supervising doctor KCTV5 could find was back in 2013.
The KCTV5 investigation started with Langford and it’s now nationwide with about 25 families stepping forward saying they paid for autopsies that were never completed.
Langford makes it clear that a refund does not make her whole and she’s worried about the other families.
“Not everyone else is so lucky. Not everyone else is going to get the money. Back they deserve it just as well as I do. Some more so than I do because he desecrated their loved ones, he took their way, their opportunity and chance for truth,” Langford said.
Parcells now faces criminal charges that were filed Friday, desecration of bodies and fraud for his work as a county coroner. The charges have nothing to do with the families across the nation who say Parcells deceived them too.
“It was a relief but it’s frustrating because those charges aren’t for families, not us. Those charges are for the county coroner. And if it’s the easy to charge for the county coroner, I don’t understand, where are our charges?” Where is our justice?” Langford asked.
Monday night, the families are still demanding answers wanting to know what will happen with their cases.
