KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- As the American Royal World Series of BBQ kicks off this weekend, KCTV5 reporter Abby Dodge got up early with Fergolicious BBQ to survey the team's work.
Fergolicious is smoking a whole hog, but there are obviously a lot of other teams and meats to sample out at the Kansas Speedway in KCK this weekend. Gates open to the public at 3 p.m. Friday.
Click here for more on the event and what's available to the public at the World Series of BBQ.
