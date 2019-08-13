KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The school year got off to a bumpy start for some KCPS students.
According to the school district, multiple buses got a late start leaving the high schools.
One parent said her child got home three hours late. The district says the delay was only 30 minutes.
KCPS says the driver made a series of wrong turns which put them hours behind schedule.
The bus line is Student Transportation of America.
The company caught up with the lost bus mid-route and replaced the driver with a new one.
The last rider didn’t get home until 7 pm.
The driver has been released from duty.
KCTV5 gas been reaching out to KCPS about the incident.
