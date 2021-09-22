KASNAS CITY, MO (KCPS) -- A woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident is being remembered by her coworkers and students.

Valeria Villa-Alvarado, 31, died on September 17 after an SUV ran a stop sign and crashed into her car near E 12th Street and Bales Avenue. The driver and passenger of the SUV fled the scene after hitting Villa-Alvarado.

Villa-Alvarado was a secretary at East High School in KCMO, where she worked at since 2018. According to KCPS, she is survived by two young daughters.

Plans are underway to memorialize Villa-Alvarado at the school.

"She was vivacious, joking all the time. Anyone who was around the office enough was a friend of hers," Vice Principal Ben Richardson said. "Every year, there were certain kids who became her kids."

Police are still searching for the driver who hit Villa-Alvarado. The driver is described as a black male with his hair in dreads.