KASNAS CITY, MO (KCPS) -- A woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident is being remembered by her coworkers and students.
Valeria Villa-Alvarado, 31, died on September 17 after an SUV ran a stop sign and crashed into her car near E 12th Street and Bales Avenue. The driver and passenger of the SUV fled the scene after hitting Villa-Alvarado.
A 31-year-old woman died Friday after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle.
Villa-Alvarado was a secretary at East High School in KCMO, where she worked at since 2018. According to KCPS, she is survived by two young daughters.
Plans are underway to memorialize Villa-Alvarado at the school.
"She was vivacious, joking all the time. Anyone who was around the office enough was a friend of hers," Vice Principal Ben Richardson said. "Every year, there were certain kids who became her kids."
Police are still searching for the driver who hit Villa-Alvarado. The driver is described as a black male with his hair in dreads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.