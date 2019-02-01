KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Public Schools District earned its highest score ever on the state's Annual Progress Report.
The district announced on Friday that it had earned 82.9 percent of the points possible in the APR.
“More than anything, I want to express our deep sense of gratitude to everyone who contributed in numerous ways that helped us reach this remarkable achievement,” Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “Today, Kansas City Public Schools stands alongside other school systems in the metro area with scores that are competitive if not better than the others.”
The report scores the district on a number of factors, including attendance, the Missouri Assessment Program, graduation rates and career and college readiness.
The district earned 24 out of 30 points on its graduation rate.
“We aren’t where we need to be yet with graduation rates, but we are taking the necessary steps to get them there,” Bedell said. “But given our rates of student mobility and the fact that we serve all students regardless of when they come to us, I believe that our graduation rates will continue to be a source of celebration.”
In order to receive full accreditation, the district must score at least 70 percent on the APR next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.