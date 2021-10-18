KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Parents in the Kansas City school district Monday night had the first chance to weigh in on a plan to close some high schools among other things.
Consolidation of high schools is under consideration because of a drop in enrollment.
A stark example is Southeast High School. With less than 500 students, they had to cancel the football program because there weren’t enough kids to field a team.
Spark Bookhart was among those attending the district’s first open house on a project called Blueprint 2030, which aims to look at numerous possible changes to improve student experience and performance incrementally by the year 2030. Consolidation is just one of the topics on the table.
Bookhart had one child graduate from a KCPS school, but then he pulled the others.
“We talk about buildings. We talk about sports programs. We talk about extra-curriculars. But nobody wants to talk about the real hard work we have to do to improve academic outcomes for our children,” Bookhart said, expressing his frustrations. “I think you focus on student achievement and then you let that guide what’s best.
Superintendent Mark Bedell improving academic performance is one of the goals of consolidation. In part, he said, it would help stop good but currently frustrated teachers from leaving for other districts.
“I don’t want art teachers and PE teachers and music teachers having to drive to multiple schools,” Bedell said, adding that at many schools they currently do just that.
“It gives us more stability,” he said of consolidation. “It also gives us an opportunity to have assurances that we can have a robust offering of courses.”
They can offer more at schools like East and Lincoln, which have more than 1,000 students as opposed to schools like Southeast, which have half as many kids. Bedell noted that the enrollment decline began before he was hired and said he was able to stabilize the numbers until the pandemic began.
“I work in Hickman Mills and they have one high school,” remarked Paseo Academy parent Alicia Black-Mackey. “Here they have seven high schools.”
KCPS also has a lot of kids leaving the district after elementary school for charter schools, private schools and other school districts. According to an assessment report on student transfers included in the district’s Blueprint 2030 documents, 37% of final-year grade schoolers transfer out of the district.
Retention varies greatly by what high school they feed to, according to the report, which indicates that among the neighborhood schools, retention is best for Northeast and East and worst for Central and Southeast.
“You have to do something to entice the parents or the students to stay in the district,” said Black-Mackey.
Her children’s school is what’s known as a signature school. She supports a move that would put all schools on equal footing in terms of offerings but wants to be sure it’s done right.
“My highest fear is overcrowding,” she said.
The teachers’ union president, Jason Roberts, said that doesn’t have to be the case.
“We have the staff. We have the space. We need to be strategic about what buildings we’re using and how we utilize our staff,” said Roberts
Nothing is close to final yet. The district is currently in the early stage of getting input from stakeholders. Future open house discussions are scheduled as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 19 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Spanish language virtual meeting via Zoom / Reunión virtual en español a través de Zoom
- Wednesday, Oct. 20 -- 5-7 p.m. Blueprint 2030 open house at Central Middle School
- Thursday, Oct. 21 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. English language virtual meeting via Zoom
- Friday, Oct. 22 -- 9-10:30 a.m. Blueprint 2030 open house at Hale Cook Elementary
