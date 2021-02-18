KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss reentry plans for the school system before a final presentation will be presented to the school board next week.
“As of last week, cases are actually trending downward. We see that deaths are actually trending downward from COVID,” Deputy Superintendent KCPS Dr. Marla Sheppard said.
KCPS will begin to transition some students from the distance learning model to in-person learning on March 15.
“We will continue with our Kansas City Virtual Academy, and they will also be able to choose hybrid learning meaning their children will come back to school two days a week, and in some cases four,” Sheppard said. “Then they'll participate in distance learning on the days that they're not in school.”
If school cafeterias do not have adequate space for social distancing, alternative eating locations will be used. Kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms are going to eat all meals in the classroom.
Students who ride school buses will use their student I.D.’s using tap in and tap out technology to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing if necessary. School buses will be disinfected between every single bus run.
“We're going to load all buses from back to front,” KCPS Director of Transportation Chris Walls said. “This should limit the interactions of the students, passing down the aisleway in front of one another.”
“We randomly tested our winter athletes and 152 athletes were tested, and 152 athletes were negative,” Manager of Nursing Services at KCPS Lauren Grimes said. “So, this was very, very promising.”
The final reentry presentation will be presented Wednesday Febuary 24 at 4:30 p.m. during a virtual school board meeting.
Next week the school district plans to share an approximately 40-page guidebook that aims to address specific questions students, parents and staff may have regarding re-entry plans.
