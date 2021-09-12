KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are working an overnight homicide after they found one person shot and killed in Westport.
Westport security notified officers of sounds of shots near Westport Road and Broadway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When they responded, they found an adult male in the street near that intersection.
The man had been shot and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives are actively canvassing the area for witnesses and collecting evidence. No suspects have been taken into custody.
Detectives believe there were likely people in the area who may have witnessed this.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide unit at 234-5043. If you choose to remain anonymous, you can call the tips hotline at 474-TIPS with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.
