KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are currently working a standoff involving an armed barricaded party in the 11800 block of N Bellefontaine.
Police were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. in regard to a disturbance involving a weapon. They also got calls for the same location of shots fired.
Witnesses state the subject, an adult male, was armed with a gun and fired shots inside and outside the residence.
A standoff has been ongoing since. According to police, the subject has remained inside the residence and refuses to come out. Negotiators are attempting to speak with him.
There are no known reports of any injuries to any victims at this time. Police believe the subject is the only person inside the residence.
Police say they are continuing to gather information. They urge people to avoid the area.
KCTV5 is tracking this story and will give updates as more information becomes available.
