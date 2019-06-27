KCPD takes shelter dogs to work through new program

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Through the P.A.W. (Police and Woofs) Patrol Program, officers will soon bring shelter dogs to patrol stations in hopes of helping the pets and the people.
This is Nectarine, she’s currently staying at the @kcpetproject , today she’s wondering “what goes on beyond those front gates”. Stay tuned right here tomorrow all day when she finds out, during her very own PAW (Police and Woofs) Patrol. #KCPDPAWpatrol #petadoption 😃🐶👮♂️ pic.twitter.com/T2SPJl2Sy3— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) June 26, 2019
The new program, announced Thursday, is the result of a partnership between the KC Pet Project and the Kansas City Police Department. It is a part of the Dog Day Out Program, which aims to get dogs out of the shelter for a day.
The program not only gives the dogs a day out of their stressful shelter environment, but it also provides officers with some stress relief of their own.
“A visit from a dog provides a needed break from the day-to-day stresses of police work, and we are looking forward to helping provide that for our members while providing great exposure to the many great pets at the KC Pet Project,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesman.
Nectarine giving the kisses in the Juvenile Unit. #adoptKC #KCPDPAWPatrol pic.twitter.com/VjF4dQXuBV— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) June 27, 2019
KC Pet Project hopes that with more exposure, these dogs can get adopted faster.
“This also provides a great opportunity for us to learn more about them, their behavior, and their personality,” Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project, said.
Both the KCPD and the KC Pet Project say they’re excited about the partnership and look forward to helping each other out.
The public can follow along on these dogs’ days out by following the KCPD on Twitter.
