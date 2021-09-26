Missing: Saniya Brock and Robert Montgomery
source: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man and child have been reported missing by their family in Kansas City.

According to police, Robert Montgomery, 30, and Saniya Brock, 5, were last seen around 12:19 Sunday morning. They were later reported missing by family members who are concerned for their welfare. 

They were last seen in the area of 150 Highway and US 71 Highway. 

Montgomery. a black male, is described as being 5'11" and 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

ROBERT MONTGOMERY

Brock, a black female, is reported to be 4' and 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket with the word "Love" in purple lettering and a black baseball cap. She knows Montgomery as "Daddy."

SANIYA BROCK

If located, KCPD asks for people to call 911 or the Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.

