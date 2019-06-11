KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing emotional support dog in the Northland.
Abby the dog was apparently taken from the victim’s back yard located in the 3500 block of NE 53rd Street on June 5 at 1 p.m. while the victim was in the shower.
The fence to the backyard was found open and police said that Abby could not have opened the gate on her own. Abby could not be located anywhere in the neighborhood.
Police said that Abby is very obedient and well trained and is the primary emotional support for the victim.
Shoal Creek Property Crimes Detectives and Community Interaction Officers are trying to reunite Abby with her owner.
If Abby is located, please contact the Shoal Creek Patrol Division at 816-413-3400.
