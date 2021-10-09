KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police are searching for a missing and endangered person.
Jamyha Johnson, 12, was last seen on Friday in the area of 72nd and Tracy in Kansas City, Missouri. She was seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey pants with butterflies on them, a light blue backpack and a dark colored duffle bag.
Johnson is described as being 5'0 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
According to police, her family is concerned with her well-being and safety.
If anyone see's Johnson, they're asked to call 911 or to notify the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.
