KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police were requesting the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Chelsea Brown left her residence in the 5100 block of NE 44th Terrace on December 27 at approximately 4:15 pm.
It was believed that she might have taken an overnight bag with her.
On Friday morning around 5 a.m., the authorities said that she had been found safe.
