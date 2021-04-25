KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCPD is investigating Kansas City's 47th homicide in the area of E. 29th St. and Jackson Ave.
KCPD were called on reports of sound of gunshots around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. When police arrived they did not find a victim or a crime scene at the original dispatched location. When officers searched the area they located a vehicle east of the reported location.
Officers discovered the victim, a black man, inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the scene. They will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for any potential witnesses.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
