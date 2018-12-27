KCPD requests public’s help in locating missing girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Chelsea Brown is described as an 11-year-old girl, 5’00” and weighing 110 lbs. Brown has brown eyes and brown hair.
Brown, left her residence in the 5100 block of NE 44th Terr on December 27th at approximately 4:15 pm. She was wearing Blue Jean Capri Pants, and a Black Shirt.
It is believed that she might have taken an overnight bag with her.
If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
