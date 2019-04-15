KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police were requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway 12-year-old girl Monday.
Layla Monk is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark colored hair.
She was last seen Saturday at approximately 5 a.m. leaving the area of Vivion and North Antioch in her mothers gray Nissan Pathfinder.
Police said that her family is concerned about her well-being.
Later Monday afternoon, police said that Monk had been located and is well.
