KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department on Thursday released surveillance video of suspects in the arson of a local news vehicle.
The vehicle was lit on fire at around 9:30 p.m. on May 31.
If you have any information about the case, contact police at 816-474-TIPS.
You can watch the video here.
