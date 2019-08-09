KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has released video after shots were fired at an officer during a chase on Thursday night.
According to the police, an officer saw a car parked in a vacant, overgrown parking lot around 9:30 p.m. without its lights on.
The officer observed the car for a few minutes and then tried to stop it. The driver stopped briefly and then took off again.
As the driver drove away, the people in the car fired numerous rounds at the officer from around 66th and Paseo to 65th and Woodland.
The officer tried to pursue the vehicle and was eventually joined by other officers.
The chase ended at Truman and Locust, where the police used what is called a "PIT Maneuver."
Officers took a total of three suspect into custody without further incident.
The police found two handguns and a rifle inside the suspect vehicle.
No one was injured in this incident. You can watch the entire video below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.