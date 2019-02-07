KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The KCTV5 News Investigators are digging through new information about how the Kansas City Police Department failed children across the city.
Chief Richard Smith admits 149 cases involving rape, sodomy and child abuse fell apart and says his own department is to blame.
The reports for each case, many of which were heavily redacted to protect the identity of victims, paint a heartbreaking picture of what went wrong.
In some cases, officers were called to the scene of an incident, while in others, parents showed up with child victims at police stations. The reports also included hotline calls and instances of police heading to hospitals.
While it was clear that problems were all over the city, the response from police was at times nearly non-existent. The reports should have included a detailed summary of what happened when the officer responded to the scene, but in many cases there was hardly any information to be found in the reports.
The cases that fell apart were serious, including one involving a school employee and numerous cases where police headed to Children's Mercy Hospital to investigate incidents of rape and sodomy.
Out of the 149 cases, 29 involved rape, 27 involved sodomy, 24 involved molestation and 31 involved some other sort of abuse. Another 30 cases focused on children involved non-abuse crimes.
Officials claim the police department has changed, and Chief Smith has apologized for what was described as “gross negligence” and cases that were “severely mishandled.”
In total, 17 officers were disciplined as a result of what happened. But while those officers were moved to other sections or are no longer with the department, no one faced any charges.
As for what's ahead, department leaders say they have overhauled the Crimes Against Children unit. Smith said he wants to do something similar to what is done in Dallas, Texas, where a central child abuse center houses police, prosecutors, medical staff and therapists all under one roof.
The hope is the proximity will bring better coordination and checks and balances than what has been seen in previously in Kansas City, an improvement that most agree is sorely needed.
