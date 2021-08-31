KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Officials announced details today about a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning in Kansas City.
47-year-old Mark Presley of Raytown died after an accident on Truman Road and Ewing Avenue. It happened around 12:30 Monday morning.
According to the crash report, Presley was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a Chevrolet Malibu pulled out into its path from a stop sign. Presley struck the side of the car and was ejected.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries Tuesday morning.
The name driver of the Chevrolet has not been released by police.
