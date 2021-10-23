KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to collect old prescription drugs on Saturday.
The event, part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, is done in effort to help turn the tide against opioid epidemic. Old, unused and unwanted prescription drugs will be accepted at 11 locations in Kansas City.
Tablets, capsules, patches and vaping devices (without their lithium batteries) are allowed. Liquids, syringes and sharps will not be accepted.
The KCPD will be at these locations Saturday until 2 p.m. accepting medications:
• South Patrol Division, 9701 Marion Park, KCMO 64137
• North Patrol Division, 11000 NW Prairie View Rd., KCMO 64153
• Shoal Creek Station, 6801 Pleasant Valley Rd., KCMO 64119
• Midtown KC Now, 3931 Main St., KCMO 64111
• Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren Dr., Liberty, Mo. 64068
• Research Medical Center Brookside Campus, 6601 Rockhill Rd., KCMO 64131
• Children’s Mercy Broadway Campus, 3101 Broadway Blvd, KCMO 64111
• Children’s Mercy East Campus, 20300 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64057
• Children’s Mercy North Campus, 501 NW Barry Rd. KCMO 64155
• CVS, 4750 Lees Summit Rd., KCMO 64136
• First Call, 9091 State Line Rd, 64114 KCMO
For more information, or to find a location outside of KCMO, visit the DEA's website by clicking here.
