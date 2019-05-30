KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri Police officers have launched a new program to better help victims of tragedy and better serve community members in need.
Police told KCTV5 the program came out of a need for improved community and police relations. They wanted to show that officers are still there to help when the police tape comes down. They said officers often find that the families of victims are not fully prepared for the long road ahead.
In the one year the program has existed, East Patrol Social Worker Trena Miller has been utilized on more than 500 cases. Each division of the department has hired a community social worker. The social worker responds to calls for need after a tragedy occurs when the family does not know where to turn.
One instance of this help happened on March 4, 2019. Leslie Hawkins’ son took his own life on the bridge near 26th and Cleveland. “I had texted him and he had told me he was on the bridge. That’s when it happened,” Leslie recalled.
The family was distraught and didn’t know what to do next. “He’s my own flesh and blood. He impacted me every day,” she said.
That’s when this story of a community stepping up in a time of need begins. The officers at the scene immediately called Trena Miller. It was a resource they never had in years prior.
“The mom was hugging me and telling me I was fast and it wasn’t my fault. I was telling her it wasn’t her fault. I missed him by 4 inches,” KCPD Sgt. John Beck told KCTV5.
Officer Eric Byers was there too. He said, “It was emotional. They were crying and didn’t know what the next steps were or what to do.”
The Hawkins family was forced to deal with the unexpected suicide of their 18-year-old loved one and plan a funeral at the same time. Tyler Hawkins’ mental illness turned his dreams of pursuing a music career into his mother’s permanent nightmare.
In helping the family cope, Trena realized they needed help both emotionally and financially. As part of the social worker program Trena and the officers continued checking in with the family in the days after Tyler’s death.
After making calls to officers who responded to his scene, she was able to quickly get the family the help they needed.
Officer Eric Byers and Sgt. John Beck stepped in to help. The officers donated money for the funeral, food to be served after the ceremony, and got another officer on board too.
Officer Eric Byrd was touched by Tyler’s story after hearing it. He took the time to go from store to store to find Tyler a suit to be buried in. The family couldn’t afford one. In addition to that, Officer Byrd found a local Speedy Cleaners to press and donate a white shirt for Tyler free of charge. The shop at 48th and Independence has been cleaning officers’ uniforms for more than 25 years.
The Hawkins family told KCTV5 the program is bridging a gap in the community and changing many people’s perception of what police do. “They don’t just stop crime. They actually help when stuff like this happens,” Leslie said.
“I find myself these days giving a little bit more than I normally do,” Officer Byrd explained.
The KCPD says mental illness is a contributing factor in nearly half of the calls where a social worker is needed.
