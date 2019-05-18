KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An officer was involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened at 4:18 p.m. at E. Linwood Boulevard and Main Street.
One officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
This is the second crash involving an officer's car in the past two days.
A Kansas City Police Department officer was injured in a crash that happened on Friday night.
