KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City Police Department officer and another driver were injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of 26th and Michigan where the officer was traveling eastbound heading to a call with lights and sirens on.
As the officer crossed the intersection under a red traffic light, his vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Equinox operated by a 78-year-old man.
Both the officer and the driver were transported to area hospitals.
The officer sustained minor injuries and the citizen sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
